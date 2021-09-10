TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has $275.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.11.

BLD opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

