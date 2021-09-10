Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.45

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

