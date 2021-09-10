Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Trading Down 2.8%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $82.53. 607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Several research firms have commented on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

