Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

