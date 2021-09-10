TotalEnergies SE Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $43.42 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

