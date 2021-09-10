Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,955% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 58.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 276,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $612.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.