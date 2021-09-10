Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.09 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

