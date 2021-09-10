Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

