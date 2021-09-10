Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $312.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.06. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

