Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

