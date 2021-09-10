Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

