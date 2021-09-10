Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.