Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRZ shares. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.77. The company had a trading volume of 163,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,224. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

