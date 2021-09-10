Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $6,450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

