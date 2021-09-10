Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 6,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

