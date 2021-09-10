TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 5.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.15. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,138. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.93.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

