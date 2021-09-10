TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

TMDX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

