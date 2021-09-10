Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 64,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,503. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

