Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.10 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

