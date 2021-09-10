Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 764 ($9.98). Approximately 276,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 585,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 766.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.