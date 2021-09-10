Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.51. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.88. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

