Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.