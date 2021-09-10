Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.