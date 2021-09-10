Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $486,973.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

