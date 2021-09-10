TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Million

Brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post sales of $22.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.69 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.47 million to $87.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.55 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $106.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 121,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,090. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

