Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.