TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Purchases $15,860.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRST opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $615.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

