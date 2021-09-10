Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%.

TUEM stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuesday Morning stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

