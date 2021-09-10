Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,822. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

