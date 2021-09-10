TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $318,557.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,325,939,555 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

