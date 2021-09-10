Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $514,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $726.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $671.76 and its 200 day moving average is $608.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.