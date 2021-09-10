Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

