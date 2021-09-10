Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.74. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,351. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.50.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

