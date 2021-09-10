UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

