UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 12.5% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and $9.33 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

