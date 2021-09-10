Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,185. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

