Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for about 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Universal Health Services worth $102,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.71. 3,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.