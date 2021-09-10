Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

