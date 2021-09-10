UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $9.80 million and $255,625.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

