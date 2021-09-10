UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.40

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

In other news, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

