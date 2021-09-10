Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $755.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

