US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

