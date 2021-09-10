US Bancorp DE Has $1.31 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CONMED by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CONMED by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $127.58 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,504 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

