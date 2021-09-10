US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

