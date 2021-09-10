US Bancorp DE Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

