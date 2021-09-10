Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

