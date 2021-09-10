Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.

VALN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.