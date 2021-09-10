Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.
VALN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
