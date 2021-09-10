Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $160.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

