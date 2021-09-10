Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.