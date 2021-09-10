Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. 487,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.