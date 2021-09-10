Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $211.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

