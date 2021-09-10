Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

